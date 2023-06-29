Q: I planted this gingko but failed to water consistently the first two years. Why are limbs dying?

A: This listener also was concerned about lichens growing on some of the tree limbs, as well as whether or not 10-10-10 is a sufficient fertilizer to use.

10-10-10 is known as a general, all purpose fertilizer and is fine on newer trees after they’ve been planted for about a year. Applications are best done in spring to help promote new growth. Fertilizing this late into the year now though could do more harm than good.

Consistent watering is so critical in those first couple of years, as the tree’s focus is establishing good roots. Any branches without leaves that appear totally dead, prune out. As far as the lichens are concerned, they don’t rob the tree of anything. They appear on healthy trees as well as on declining ones. They’re usually more apparent on a weakened or smaller tree because they obtain more sunlight due to fewer leaves on the tree. To find out more about this fascinating organism, click here.

