Managing Mushrooms

This summer, we have seen our fair share of rain! WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards tells me most parts of metro Atlanta have seen around 10 inches of rain from June 1st to the middle of August. With wet conditions come those whimsical little things popping up in your lawn; I’m talking about mushrooms. There are thousands of varieties, so identifying them can take some research. Here’s what to do about them, and why they’re so prevalent.

Whether you know it or not, fungi live underground and are activated with changes to temperature, light and water. They are then energized to grow and reproduce by fungal spores blowing in the wind. So this warm, moist weather makes them visible to us above ground.

Most mushrooms aren’t harmful or even toxic. Consider yourself lucky if you’re seeing them! They feed off of organic material in your soil, like mulch, tree roots, or thatch in the lawn. They work to decompose these things, breaking them down into nutrients your grass and plants can use! And here’s the great part- there’s not a thing you need to do for or about them. Many times, they’ll just disappear when conditions dry up.

But if you’re still not convinced, here are things you can do to make the environment less inviting for mushrooms. Make sure you are not overwatering your lawn- that means adjusting that automatic timer and not just letting sprinklers run with a mind of their own. Also, eliminate shade, perhaps by moving small trees or limbing up larger ones. This will help grass grow better in those spots too, so that’s a “win-win”. Another task is to aerate the soil in those spots. This increases oxygen which eliminates compaction. Again, happy conditions for grass! And consider dethatching your lawn. That’s always a good practice.

When you see mushrooms at the base of tree, as stated before, they work as decomposers, so that’s not a good sign as far as the health of that tree. Find an arborist on the Georgia Arborist Association website and have them take a look. If you have mushrooms growing on a tree stump, and they’re bothering you, think about having it ground down or removed. If just having a tree company grind the stump, the roots will still be underground and mushrooms will take advantage of that.

Lastly, if you’re not enjoying these mushrooms and all of the above sounds like too much work (and remember, I said you didn’t have to do anything at all), you can always just mow them over, or better yet, you and the kids hack at them with a golf club! See, mushrooms are fun!

