Keep your home’s exterior up to date…

Q – We live in an all-brick house with wood windows. We have the exterior washed every spring. Is there anything else we should be paying attention to as far as washing the exterior?

Jan – Ellenwood

A – Washing your house every year is a great step in the right direction. There are a couple other things you need to stay on top of though.

You have wood windows. You need to have them painted every 3-4 years. This will help keep the wood from rotting – which is the job of paint. It looks nice yes, but it is there to protect the wood.

That would also go for your eaves, fascia, or anything else that is made from wood on the exterior of your home. A place you really want to check is behind your gutters. Rain water can get behind the gutters and rot the wood which will result in eventual gutter failure.

Get your roof examined (for free) too and you will be good to go!

