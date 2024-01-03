It’s never too cold for these 5 Things…

Yes, it has been cold out, but here are 5 Things you can do around your house to keep it in shape…

- Tighten all the loose screws. In your house I mean. Cabinets, doorways, drawers, there are hundreds of places that there are screws in your home. I bet some are loose. Tighten them up…

- Oil that squeaky hinge. Every door in your home could probably use a little lovin’. WD40 will help them swing easier. If you are afraid it will drip on your nice carpet, use a little petroleum jelly instead…

- Oil that big spring. Your garage door spring could use a little maintenance too. A big box store will carry spray especially for garage door springs. Spray across the spring and it will run smoother. While you are at it, spray a little on each roller on your garage door as well…

- Change the hardware on your kitchen cabinets and drawers. It’s simple. It’s inexpensive. And your kitchen will look updated and fresh…

- Dust. Ok, I’m not talking about the funnest job here, but dust all your heating and air vents, the ledges on the top of your doors and windows, and on top of all your cabinets. Once a year works ok. Twice is better, but baby steps…

©2024 Cox Media Group