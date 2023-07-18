If you don’t know, this might not be your cup of tea…

Q – I am putting a couple new breakers in my electrical panel. Does it matter what kind I use? Are some brands better than others?

Tom – Sandy Springs

A - If you are adding breakers to your electrical panel here are a couple of things you should know:

- Your breaker panel is designed and tested with the manufacturers recommended breakers in place to receive its UL listing.

- Circuit breaker manufacturers submit their products to UL for testing and evaluation with their particular panel boards. These breakers are not intended to be installed in any panel boards other than as specified in the information provided with the circuit breaker.

- You should not install a breaker in a panel board that is produced by a different manufacturer, even if it may seem to fit.

The use of an incorrect breaker can cause the panel to become damaged which at best, leads to a total change out. At worst it can lead to continued malfunctions and fire.

If you are a little uncertain, have a certified electrician come in and inspect your work. That will give you peace of mind and will save you a buck or two.

Remember, be careful around electricity. It has the ability to make you walk and talk with Jesus.

