How do you know if a contractor is up to snuff?

We’ve all been in that situation, we need some work done to the house, but we don’t know if we have found reputable companies to deal with.

You try to do your due diligence, but with a proliferation of home repair-type people out there, how do you know that the one you select will do the work you desire.

In addition to using your brains when choosing a contractor/handyman use your ears as well. Here are 5 things that if you hear them, should ring in your ears and send up red flags.

- “I just happened to be working in your neighborhood and I noticed…”

Lately this is followed by “… you need a new roof…” but no matter what follows it be very suspicious.

Generally speaking, legitimate, reputable contractors get enough work through word of mouth and proper advertising that they aren’t out soliciting work door to door.

Look for tell-tale signs that you may be getting scammed such as unmarked ‘company’ vehicles and suspicious claims about your house. Ask to see proof of insurance, and check to see if they are licensed and bonded.

Do not let these people in your house as they may just be looking to case your house for robbery later.

If you truly need the repair, call companies you are familiar with. Remember, just because a ‘company’ finds a problem does not give them the right to fix it.

- “I have materials left over from another job…”

Quality contractors rarely have materials left over from a previous job. Experienced workers know that over buying materials is a waste of money and therefore rarely are caught with enough to do another job.

However, scam contractors will often put ‘extra materials’ on a truck to give the appearance of actually having other work.

- “I’ll need some cash up front…”

You don’t have to go screaming and yelling from this person, just running away quickly will do.

I am a big proponent of not paying a dime until the job is completed and I am happy with all the results.

However, if you’ve done your due diligence and are convinced that you have a reputable company, and they require a deposit, never give more than a third up front. You can give another third at the halfway point, and then the last third after the job is over. (The builder’s profit is often found in this last third which keeps them coming back.)

However, you should know that you can get a roof on your house, get new siding installed on your house, get new windows and doors on your house, get your house painted and plumbed and wired without having to put any money down.

- “I have a special offer that’s good for today only…”

Ok, now you can run screaming and yelling.

Any remodeling project you have with regards to your home should not be made hastily. Especially in today’s economy there is no job that won’t be there again tomorrow.

I will include in this segment those companies that will only sell if both the husband and the wife are present. Spending large amounts of money (or small amounts for that matter) are decisions that should not be made emotionally.

- “I can help you finance the project…”

Make sure the amount of money you need is the amount you are financing for. There are several scams out there that involve financing through the builder. Many times, you are re-financing your entire home and not just the project at hand.

Always shop your financing around to several lending institutions.

Good luck with your repairs. Remember that old adage – if it seems too good to be true, it is!

©2023 Cox Media Group