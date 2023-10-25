Here are a few things you need to do before the end of the year

I talk a lot on my show about things you need to do around the house at least on a yearly basis – things like change the filters in your heating and cooling system and have it inspected, get your gutters cleaned and your roof inspected, paint your house – big things like that.

Well there are some smaller things that are just as important that are taken for granted that you should have done on a regular basis as well. These things may not be top of mind, but they probably should be. Having these things done will help keep your house in tip-top shape and help to keep you healthy and safe.

Things like:

- Getting your ducts cleaned. Having your ducts professionally cleaned by a valid duct cleaning company will keep the air in your home healthier. This falls under the “Gee I wish I had done this sooner” category.

I had my ductwork cleaned last April. Among the dust and carpenter’s debris and yuck that they found in my ducts came this exchange:

“I see you have a dog?”

“Well, we did. It passed away 2.5 years ago.”

“Hmmm. We still see and smell dog hair and smells in your system.”

Of course we couldn’t smell anything different because we were used to it. Now we can. Imagine if we had just moved into a new-to-us home in the last 2 years. No telling what smells and gunk would be in those ducts that we didn’t like or may be allergic to.

A good duct cleaning will run $500-600′ish for a single system. Good news – unless you need it sooner due to big time allergies or other health reasons you only need your ducts cleaned every 3-5 years.

- Getting your garage door inspected and maintained. It’s the largest piece of moving equipment in your house. It’s also something that you will be challenged to fix if/when it goes bad.

Garage doors are heavy and awkward to open yourself without a working opener. They are balanced by springs which are dangerous to mess around with if you aren’t a professional garage door person.

That entire operation screams “Have me inspected once a year” at the top of its lungs.

The whole inspection takes under an hour and you can get great companies to do them for under $100. They even work on weekends.

You have no excuse to not get this done on a yearly basis.

- Have your home’s foundation inspected. The foundation of your home, how is it? Really? Do you know it’s ok or are you just guessing that it ok?

If your answer is “Because it was ok last year” or “Well our house hasn’t collapsed” you are just guessing. You may be correct. Or not.

The foundation of your home is great, until it isn’t. If you look and see a crack, how do you know if it’s still ok? How do you know how long until it becomes a real issue?

This is an area of your home where it is critical to know that all is well. It’s important to catch problems early and get repairs started.

It’s also an area where your untrained eye may not know what to look for.

So get a professional out to your house each year to give it the once-over, or the once-under depending on your house. An ounce of prevention, well you know the rest…

