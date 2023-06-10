Green and Growing Events

Red Oak Lavender Farm You-pick - June and July, 2023
Copper Creek Farm Sunflower Festival - Now open
Medicines From the Forest in Blairsville - Friday, June 9th at 10 a.m.
Lavender & Lilies Festival at Wild Daisy Lavender Farm - June 9 - 11
Duluth NOW Community Clean-Up Day - Saturday, June 10th from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
American Hydrangea Society Annual Garden Tour - Saturday, June 10th
Southeast Green industry event - June 13 -15
Ramble in the gardens at the Chattahoochee Nature Center - Tuesday, June 13th at 9 a.m.
Garden Mixology at Piedmont Park - Wednesday, June 14th at 6 p.m.
Metro Atlanta Beekeepers Assoc. Junior Beekeeper program - Saturday, June 17th, 10 a.m. - 2:00
Keep Cobb Beautiful’s household hazardous waste collection event - Saturday, June 17th at 9 a.m.
Breakfast with Butterflies at Chattahoochee Nature Center - Sunday, June 18th at 10 a.m.
Monarchs Across Ga Pollinator Symposium - Saturday, June 24th 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Johns Creek Art of The Garden Class - Thursday, June 29th at 1:30
Urban Wood Re-Utilization Workshop with GAA in Griffin - Wednesday, July 12th at 8 a.m.
Cobb County food preservation workshops throughout the summer
Featured Piedmont Park Activities
Events at Atlanta Botanical Garden
Events at Chattahoochee Nature Center
Cherokee County Extension Programs (scroll down to “Gardening & Nature”)
Volunteer Opportunities and Classes from Trees Atlanta
