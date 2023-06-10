On Air

Green and Growing Events

Red Oak Lavender Farm You-pick - June and July, 2023

Copper Creek Farm Sunflower Festival - Now open

Medicines From the Forest in Blairsville - Friday, June 9th at 10 a.m.

Lavender & Lilies Festival at Wild Daisy Lavender Farm - June 9 - 11

Duluth NOW Community Clean-Up Day - Saturday, June 10th from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

American Hydrangea Society Annual Garden Tour - Saturday, June 10th

Southeast Green industry event - June 13 -15

Ramble in the gardens at the Chattahoochee Nature Center - Tuesday, June 13th at 9 a.m.

Garden Mixology at Piedmont Park - Wednesday, June 14th at 6 p.m.

Metro Atlanta Beekeepers Assoc. Junior Beekeeper program - Saturday, June 17th, 10 a.m. - 2:00

Keep Cobb Beautiful’s household hazardous waste collection event - Saturday, June 17th at 9 a.m.

Breakfast with Butterflies at Chattahoochee Nature Center - Sunday, June 18th at 10 a.m.

Monarchs Across Ga Pollinator Symposium - Saturday, June 24th 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Johns Creek Art of The Garden Class - Thursday, June 29th at 1:30

Urban Wood Re-Utilization Workshop with GAA in Griffin - Wednesday, July 12th at 8 a.m.

Cobb County food preservation workshops throughout the summer

