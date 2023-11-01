Cold weather abruptly enters N. Georgia

Earlier this week, much of metro Atlanta experienced its first freeze of the season, and it made no qualms about breezing in! Despite the cold, some plants may have already been struggling from an unusually dry October. The cold front brought down many of the leaves showing the last of the fall color. Time to get out that rake, or mow over those leaves, which will serve as free fertilizer as they break down into the soil or as mulch around beds. Use them to your advantage! Did I mention, they’re free?!

Gardeners scrambled to bring in houseplants and protect more tender, new plantings. Here are some precautions to take to protect any plants that fared well through ‘round one’.

Water outside plants at their base about 24 hours before the cold weather arrives. This moisture stands at the ready in the soil for roots to take it up as the plant tries to recover in the days after a freeze.

Cover tender plants and reasonably sized shrubs with frost cloth, sheets, buckets or even cardboard boxes.

Plastic or bubble wrap is fine to protect a plant from cold and drying winds, but it is imperative to remove those before the sun comes out the next morning. Conditions get considerably warmer under clear plastic than black.

It’s important that whatever covering is used goes all the way to the ground. Then anchor it down with rocks, bricks or stakes.

Potted plants need to be protected, so bring them inside or at least up against a house or structure.

Use yard debris like leaves and pine straw pushed up around or on top of tender plants to protect them from cold nights.

©2023 Cox Media Group