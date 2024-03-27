Caution about warm season lawns right now

Homeowners are thrilled to see their lawns that have been dormant all winter starting to green up this time of year. My friend and UGA Turfgrass Specialist Clint Waltz was on the show recently, and he shared some information that will help homeowners not get taken by marketing gimmicks at some of the big box stores right now. Here are things to hold off on as those lawns green up.

It’s a bit early yet to fertilize those Bermuda, Centipede and Zoysia lawns. Clint says, “With soil temps where they are now, there’s not much root activity, so they’re not taking up nutrients. Best to fertilize those grasses when they’re fully greened up.”

Don’t scalp your lawn, despite what your neighbors may be doing. Bring the grass out of dormancy at the same mowing height that you took it into dormancy. No need to adjust that mower blade height, but do sharpen it this time of year.

Herbicides can injure grasses during this spring transition. Clint says, “There are many broadleaf weeds out right now. Be very careful if using those weed killers, consult the label first. The mower is your best line of defense. Mowing pressure goes a long way to keep seasonal broadleaf weeds at bay.”

©2024 Cox Media Group