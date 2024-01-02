Birds looking for “move-in ready, good neighborhoods”

As the weather has gotten a bit nippier, I’ve noticed a family of birds scoping out this birdhouse that’s been unoccupied on our back deck for months! Here are some ways we can be more welcoming to our fine, feathered friends!

-Hang houses or leave debris piles in the yard. These are inviting habitats for birds. They’ll also use small twigs or straw for nesting material.

-Plant native shrubs that berry. These berries are a much-needed food source during these cold months. American beautyberry, winterberry, American holly and serviceberry (tree) are a few I’ve mentioned on the show before.

- Leave expired perennials in the yard to go to seed, rather than cutting everything back. Birds will find the seed and also the insects that may overwinter on or near these plants.

-Ensure there’s a source of clean water for the birds. Whether that’s a birdbath or just a small saucer of water out on a ledge, you’ll see they appreciate the hydration opportunity.

-Keep feeders clean and full. A busy feeder is fun to watch on a dull day! And have offerings other than just birdseed. There’s dried fruit, nuts, mealworms, suet and other things birds enjoy! Here are suggestions for feeder types, depending on who you’re trying to attract. https://www.audubon.org/magazine/november-december-2010/audubon-guide-winter-bird-feeding



©2024 Cox Media Group