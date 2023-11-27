All this just to burn a biscuit…

Q – Heard your show recently about getting a new kitchen but missed the beginning.

I think I want a new kitchen, or a kitchen re-do but not sure how to start. Can you guide me through the process?

Virginia in Dunwoody

A – It’s a simple process really. Ask your husband for a new kitchen. Tell him you want it in white. Then stand back.

Ha. If only it were that easy…

The hardest part for you all occurs in the beginning. First you need to decide who to use to build your dream kitchen. Do this correctly and the rest is easy-peasy.

Side note – it is my opinion that everything you have done to remodel your home should be done to make it your dream whatever. Your dream bedroom. Your dream backyard. Your dream living room. Whatever. Some dreams are small, some are accomplished in small steps, but I think you should do the most you can afford to enhance your situation.

Use the tried-and-true methods for finding a good contractor. Get references. Look at their work. Make sure they have been around the block a few times. Check their insurance and workman’s comp. Get a quote. Use your gut feeling.

You need a company that has designers and architects on staff. It is nice if they have a showroom with a variety of choices.

You will need to share your budget with your remodeler. This should not be a ‘low bid wins’ situation. Remember, there is hardly anything in the world that someone cannot make a little worse and sell a little cheaper, and the people who consider price alone are that person’s lawful prey.

Go see designers at their place of business (a showroom likely). Tell them what you have and everything you want. Let them doodle and make preliminary drawings according to what you want, not what they want, not what they think you want. Your dream kitchen, your dreams.

If you don’t like the way things are going, you can always leave (that is why you are in their place. Easier for you to leave than to kick them out of your house). Start over if you have to.

Remember if you aren’t happy with who you chose, you will not enjoy any of the remaining process.

Also – it is important to have a great relationship with the remodeler. They are going to be in your kitchen for the next X number of weeks (depending on the breadth of the work to do). Time flies when you are enjoying the process too. It can be miserable when you don’t.

Now the easy part - selecting appliances and counter-tops and cabinets and drawers and pantries and wall colors and fixtures and handles and flooring and, whew….

Good luck…

