5 Things you can do for your wife for the holidays that won’t set you back an arm and a leg

By Dave Baker

Fellas - budget a little tight this year? 

Here are 5 (practical) Things you can do for the wife for the holidays to keep yourself in the “Knight in Shining Armor” category.  Ok – you may benefit from them too…

- Oil, grease, and lubricate every squeaky hinge in the whole house.  For a bonus even fix that squeak in the hallway floor.

- Clean the outside garbage cans.  You know they didn’t come from the store smelling like that.  Lather, rinse, repeat - then do it again.  Those can be a great place for a stick-up…

- Clean your exterior windows.  Using a newspaper to wipe cleaner off windows will help avoid streaking.  One hazard here - if you don’t do it right, you will have to do it again.

- Basic electrical work.  Change out a switch or install a ceiling fan or just change out all the burnt-out light bulbs.  Nothing says ‘I Love You’ like cheating death with electricity.  Be safe though - actually turn the breaker to the fixture off before doing anything more than changing a light bulb.

- Clean the gutters. Makes your house look nicer and allows your gutters to do their jobs correctly. Better yet get some gutter covers

