5 Things you can do to make your home more secure

Better safe than sorry – here are 5 Things you can do…

- Get an alarm system that covers all the accessible doors and windows. Hook it into your smart phone. Being alert and informed is the first step to security.

- Keep your shrubs and bushes trimmed away from windows. As a general rule of thumb you should be able to see the whole window from the street. Also keep your yard free and clear from trash and other debris.

- Install a wide-angled video camera at all your doors, and use them before you open the door, every time! You can get them hooked into your smart phone as well so you will always know who is or was at your door.

- Create the illusion that there is always somebody home.

- If you see anything suspicious, call the police. If it looks suspicious, it probably is.

