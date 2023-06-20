5 things you can do to help lower your electric bill…

You’ve spent the past two months paying the electric company for keeping your house cool. Here are 5 Things to help you lower your electric bill.

- Get rid of those incandescent bulbs. Upgrade to a CFL or an LED light. Although a little pricey, they last longer and use less electricity. At the very least, use them in those hard to reach places…

- You can save 2% per degree when you raise your thermostat during the summer. Even 80 feels cool when you’ve been outside in 94 degree heat…

- Keep your air filters clean. My money says yours are over-due to be changed. Change them on a regular basis to keep your hvac equipment working at peak efficiency.

- Turn off lights when you leave the room. Go get your kids and have them read this out loud. Have them read it again. And again. Even your refrigerator’s light goes off when you close the door.

Make sure your attic is properly insulated (there’s that word again) and your windows and doors are properly weather-stripped and caulked. If you have any single-paned windows it’s time to get some double-paned replacements. Then have your kids read number 4 again. And again.

