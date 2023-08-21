5 Things you absolutely have to know if you are a home owner

Every year, I read sad stories about home disasters that could possibly have been avoided had only the home owners known their house better. So I feel it important to tell you every year the 5 Things every home owner absolutely has to know.

- How do you shut off the water. There is a water shut-off at your house, and there is one at the street. Find them both and know how to use them, they aren’t difficult to use. Any plumbing problem becomes less a problem the second you cut off the water.

Note - the cut-off at the street might require a special key. Get one (hardware store) and know how to use it!

Note to Note – if either cut-off is difficult to turn, it’s time to get a plumber out and get new cut-offs.

- Know where your hvac on/off switch is. The switch is generally found near the furnace and it usually resembles and is as easy to use as a light switch. If you have the chance, “Off” is the way to go 99.9% of the time.

- How to shut down your electrical system. Know where the main breaker is - it could be in the circuit box or it could be a disconnect outside. Older boxes may require turning off each breaker individually. Know how yours works and where it is located.

While you are in their clicking away on your breakers figure out which breaker controls which outlets in the house. You will find this to come in handy. (Warning – this is a two person job with potentially a lot of yelling).

- Where is the fire? You should have working smoke detectors located in EVERY sleeping room, plus in hallways and gathering rooms. Having them in mechanical rooms and in your garage is a good plan as well. Newer detectors will sync up with each other so when one goes off, they all will go off.

Smoke detectors however are not enough. Also have CO (Carbine monoxide) detectors installed in your garage and near your furnace and water heat, as well as near gas log fire places.

- How do I get out. Every resident in a house has to know the best, and second best way out of every room in the house. Escape plans need to include rope ladders where applicable, and a meeting place outside so you can count heads.

