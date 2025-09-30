UN authorizes a much larger force to fight gangs in Haiti with new power to detain gang members

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. Security Council voted Tuesday to authorize a much larger, 5,550-member international force to help stop escalating gang violence in Haiti.

The resolution co-sponsored by the United States and Panama will transform the current Kenya-led multinational force into a “Gang Suppression Force” with the power to detain suspected gang members, which the current force does not have.

The vote was 12-0 with Russia, China and Pakistan abstaining.

The first Kenyans arrived in Haiti in June 2024, and the force was supposed to have 2,500 troops, but it has been plagued by a lack of funding and its current strength is below 1,000.

Gangs have grown in power since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. They now control 90% of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and have expanded their activities, including looting, kidnapping, sexual assaults and rape, into the countryside. Haiti has not had a president since the assassination.

The seven-page draft resolution expresses appreciation to Kenya for leading the multinational force but reaffirms Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ finding in February that it hasn’t been able to keep pace with the dramatic expansion of the gangs and needs to be scaled up.

The resolution authorizes U.N. member nations to transition to a Gang Suppression Force in cooperation with Haiti’s government for an initial period of 12 months.

It states that the force would consist of 5,500 uniformed personnel and 50 civilians who would be paid from voluntary contributions.

The resolution authorizes the new force to conduct independently or with the Haitian National Police “intelligence-led targeted, counter-gang operations to neutralize, isolate, and deter gangs that continue to threaten the civilian population, abuse human rights and undermine Haitian institutions.”

The new force would also provide security for critical infrastructure, including the airport and ports, schools and hospitals, along with the Haitian police and armed forces. And it would support Haitian efforts “to combat illicit trafficking and diversion of arms and related material.”

The Security Council mandate for the Kenya-led multinational force ends Oct. 2.

