Tropical Storm Melissa brings heavy rain and a flood risk to Haiti, Dominican Republic and Jamaica

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Melissa began dumping heavy rain on Hispaniola on Tuesday as forecasters warned of a significant flood risk in parts of the Caribbean region later this week.

The rains snarled traffic in the Dominican Republic’s capital, Santo Domingo, and at least one traffic light was downed as winds whipped around the city. Games in the country’s professional baseball league were canceled.

People in Haiti grew concerned over the possibility of heavy flooding, which has devastated the country during past storms given widespread erosion.

Melissa was about 325 miles (520 kilometers) south-southwest of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) as of Tuesday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It was moving west at 13 mph (20 kph).

A hurricane watch was issued for southern Haiti, while a tropical storm watch was in effect for Jamaica.

Five to 10 inches (12-25 centimeters) of rain was possible in southern Haiti and the southern Dominican Republic through Friday, with several inches also expected in Jamaica. Heavy rain was also forecast for northern areas of Hispaniola, Aruba and Puerto Rico.

More heavy rain was possible past Friday, and there was a significant risk of flash flooding and landslides. Melissa was forecast to gain strength gradually, but the U.S. forecasters warned that its track and forward movement were uncertain and people in the region should remain alert.

