Thousands rally in Serbia as students vow to lead on fight against corruption

NOVI SAD, Serbia — Thousands of people rallied on Saturday in Serbia as university students announced a new stage in their struggle against President Aleksandar Vucic's tenure after leading more than a year of mass demonstrations that shook his autocratic government in the Balkan country.

Protesters in Novi Sad, chanting "thieves," accused the government of rampant corruption that they believe also led to a November 2024 train station disaster in the northern city that killed 16 people and triggered the nationwide movement for change.

Vucic has refused to schedule an immediate early election that students have demanded. Hundreds of people have been detained, or reported losing their jobs or facing pressure for opposing the government.

University students told the crowd in Novi Sad on Saturday that after last year's protests, they will now offer solutions to Vucic's government. They proposed banning corrupt officials from politics and investigating their wealth as first steps.

The protest was dubbed "What victory will mean." Last month, students said that they collected around 400,000 signatures in support of their election bid.

Vucic came to power more than a decade ago, promising to take Serbia into the European Union. But he has since strengthened ties with Russia and China, while facing accusations of curbing democratic freedoms in Serbia and allowing corruption and organized crime to flourish.

The student movement has garnered big support among Serbs who are largely disillusioned with mainstream politicians. Vucic has accused the students of working under unspecified Western orders to "destroy Serbia."

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.