Thailand's king approves new Cabinet for coalition government shaken by leaked phone call

BANGKOK — (AP) — Thailand's king approved the appointments of new Cabinet members Tuesday in the coalition government shaken by a major party's departure over the prime minister's leaked phone call with Cambodia's former leader.

The reshuffle came during speculation over whether the Constitutional Court will take a petition accusing Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra of a serious breach of ethics over the leaked call. The court could suspend her from office pending the investigation.

Paetongtarn said she would accept and follow the process although she didn’t want to see her work interrupted. “If you ask me whether I’m worried, I am,” she told reporters Monday.

The endorsement of her new Cabinet by King Maha Vajiralongkorn was published in the government gazette.

The reshuffle replaced former Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, which had held several Cabinet positions but left the coalition over the leaked call.

Anutin was replaced by Phumtham Wechayachai, who had been defense minister for the past year and also will lead the Interior Ministry. The Defense Ministry post was left blank, with the deputy minister becoming the acting minister instead.

Paetongtarn took the position of culture minister. She said she wanted to promote Thai culture on a global scale. Before she became prime minister, Paetongtarn had promoted Thailand’s “soft power,” highlighting its food, culture and sports.

The Constitutional Court last year removed her predecessor over a breach of ethics. Thailand's courts, especially the Constitutional Court, are viewed as a bulwark of the royalist establishment, which has used them and nominally independent agencies such as the Election Commission to cripple or sink political opponents.

Paetongtarn also faces investigations over an alleged breach of ethics by the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, whose decision could also lead to her removal.

Outrage over the call mostly revolved around Paetongtarn's comments toward an outspoken regional army commander and her perceived attempts to appease Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen to ease tensions at the border.

Thousands of conservative, nationalist-leaning protesters rallied in central Bangkok on Saturday to demand Paetongtarn's resignation.

