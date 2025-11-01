Tanzania President Hassan wins disputed election with more than 97% of vote, official results show

DODOMA, Tanzania — Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan won her country’s disputed election with more than 97% of the vote, according to official results announced early Saturday.

The Oct. 29 election was marred by violence as demonstrators took to the streets of major cities to protest the vote and stop the counting of votes. The military has been deployed to help police quell riots. Internet connectivity has been on and off in the East African nation.

Two of Hassan’s main rivals were barred from participating in the election, leaving her running virtually unopposed. She faced 16 candidates from smaller parties.

