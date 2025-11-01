World

Tanzania President Hassan wins disputed election with more than 97% of vote, official results show

Tanzania Election Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan casts her vote during the general elections at Chamwino polling station in Dodoma, Tanzania, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. (AP Photo) (AP)

DODOMA, Tanzania — Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan won her country’s disputed election with more than 97% of the vote, according to official results announced early Saturday.

The Oct. 29 election was marred by violence as demonstrators took to the streets of major cities to protest the vote and stop the counting of votes. The military has been deployed to help police quell riots. Internet connectivity has been on and off in the East African nation.

Two of Hassan’s main rivals were barred from participating in the election, leaving her running virtually unopposed. She faced 16 candidates from smaller parties.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!