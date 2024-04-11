World

South Korea's prime minister and top presidential officials offer to resign after election defeat

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, center, speaks to reporters after watching TV broadcasting results of exit polls for the parliamentary election at the National Assembly on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea.

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korean media reported that the prime minster and top presidential advisers have offered to resign after their government's parliamentary election defeat.

South Korean media outlets including Yonhap news agency submitted their resignations on Thursday.

South Korea's liberal opposition parties appeared set to win a landslide victory in Wednesday's election, vote counts showed, a result that could make conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol a lame duck for his remaining three years in office.

