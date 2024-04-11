South Korea's prime minister and top presidential officials offer to resign after election defeat

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korean media reported that the prime minster and top presidential advisers have offered to resign after their government's parliamentary election defeat.

South Korean media outlets including Yonhap news agency submitted their resignations on Thursday.

South Korea's liberal opposition parties appeared set to win a landslide victory in Wednesday's election, vote counts showed, a result that could make conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol a lame duck for his remaining three years in office.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.