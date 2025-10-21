South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s eastern waters

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired a ballistic missile in an eastward direction on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, the North's first weapons testing activity in about five months.

A brief statement from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff gave no further details such as how far the weapon flew.

North Korea usually test-launches missiles in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, causing no damage in neighboring countries. But the Joint Chiefs of Staff statement only said the latest missile was launched in an eastward direction.

The launch comes days before South Korea hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Conference. U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are to gather in the South Korean city of Gyeongju for talks next week.

Experts earlier said North Korea could launch provocative missile tests ahead or during the APEC summit to underscore its commitment to acquiring the status of a nuclear weapons state.

Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un displayed a new long-range missile at a massive military parade in Pyongyang, with top Chinese, Russian and other leaders present. The parade, which marked the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party, highlighted Kim’s growing diplomatic footing and his relentless drive to build an arsenal that could target the continental United States and his rivals in Asia.

Kim's diplomatic credentials have been bolstered recently. He took center stage with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a Beijing military parade last month. U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung have also repeatedly expressed hopes to meet Kim as he flaunts a provocative nuclear program.

