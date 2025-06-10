Several people dead in a shooting at a school in the Austrian city of Graz

VIENNA — (AP) — Several people were killed at a school in the Austrian city of Graz on Tuesday, authorities said. Police said they deployed to the school after shots were heard there.

The Interior Ministry said there were several fatalities but did not specify how many. There was also no immediate information on any injuries or on the status of the perpetrator.

Special forces were among those sent to the BORG Dreierschützengasse high school after a call at 10 a.m. Police said on social network X about an hour later that the deployment was still ongoing and that it involved a helicopter.

Graz, Austria's second-biggest city, is located in the southeast of the country and has about 300,000 inhabitants.

