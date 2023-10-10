San Francisco police say they shot and killed a person who crashed into Chinese consulate

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — San Francisco police said they shot and killed a driver on Monday who crashed into the Chinese consulate lobby, prompting a massive response from officers and firefighters.

Officers entered, made contact with the suspect and an officer involved shooting occurred involving the driver, police Sgt. Kathryn Winters said during a short news conference. Despite “life-saving efforts,” the suspect was pronounced deceased at the hospital, police said.

A heavy police presence descended on the area after 3 p.m. and the department urged the public to avoid the area. Television cameras showed a vehicle that had smashed into the building.

A Honda sedan was seen crashed into the visa office and the area in front of the building was cordoned off.

Winters said they didn't know why the vehicle crashed into the building or how many people were inside at the time but said they didn’t have reports of other injuries.

Police are working and coordinating with investigators from the U.S. Department of State and the Chinese consulate.

“I wish I could give you more but this is a very complex investigation,” Winters said.

The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China is on a major street across from the city’s Japantown neighborhood.

