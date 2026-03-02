Russia-Ukraine talks planned for Abu Dhabi this week may change venue, Zelenskyy says

KYIV, Ukraine — U.S.-brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine expected later this week may take place in Switzerland or Turkey if a planned meeting in Abu Dhabi is not possible due to the war in the Middle East, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday.

He also noted that Western countries have given no indication so far that their delivery to Kyiv of vital air defense missiles could be disrupted by commitments to Middle East defense.

U.S.-led diplomatic efforts to end the war that began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 are continuing. But the American and Israeli attacks on Iran, and the response of Iran and Iranian-backed militias firing missiles at Israel and Arab states, may divert international attention from the 4-year-old conflict in Europe.

“Due to hostilities, as of today we cannot confirm (the talks) will take place in Abu Dhabi,” Zelenskyy told reporters in a WhatsApp chat. He said last week that the United Arab Emirates capital would be this week's venue.

Previous Russia-Ukraine talks have been held in Abu Dhabi, Istanbul and Geneva. They have not produced a breakthrough on key issues.

Zelenskyy said there has been no immediate change in American and European supplies of air defense weapons, especially American-made Patriot systems, to Ukraine. However, he noted that the volume of deliveries could fall if the Middle East attacks continue.

Russia's effort to knock out Ukraine's power grid over the winter failed, Zelenskyy said, though it caused much damage. Russian aerial attacks are now turning to other infrastructure, including the water supply, he added.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Sunday that the United Kingdom would bring experts from Ukraine to help Persian Gulf countries shoot down Iranian drones. Ukraine has built expertise in drone operations during the war, as Russia launches daily bombardments with Shahed drones developed in Iran.

But Zelenskyy said he had not received any direct requests either from the United Kingdom or other countries about that possibility.

