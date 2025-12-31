Roberto Carlos reportedly undergoes heart surgery while on vacation in Brazil

MADRID — Former Brazil and Real Madrid defender Roberto Carlos has undergone surgery for a heart problem, Spanish daily sports newspaper Diario AS reported on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old former full-back, who now serves as a Madrid ambassador, was reportedly vacationing in his home country when an examination revealed a heart dysfunction.

According to AS, Roberto Carlos initially sought tests for a small blood clot in his leg. However, a full-body MRI showed his heart was not functioning properly. He was admitted to hospital for surgery to have a catheter inserted.

The procedure, which was expected to last 40 minutes, extended to almost three hours due to a complication, AS said, adding the procedure was successful.

Roberto Carlos is said to be out of danger but remains under close observation and will stay hospitalized for another 48 hours to ensure his recovery continues.

The newspaper said it contacted the former Brazil star and his entourage, quoting him as saying: “I’m fine now.”

Roberto Carlos, one of the most attacked-minded left backs of all time, won 125 Brazil caps and played for 11 years at Madrid.

He was a member of the World Cup squads which reached the final in 1998 and won in 2002. He also helped Brazil win the Copa America in 1997 and 1999 and won the Champions League three times with Madrid.

Roberto Carlos once produced a stunning “banana” free kick that seemed to defy the law of physics and was analyzed by scientists.

In what many people regard as the best free kick in the history of the game, he struck the ball with the outside of his left foot from 35 yards, bending it around France’s three-man wall during an exhibition tournament in Lyon in 1997.

The shot looked way off target, a ball boy standing 10 yards from the goal even ducked his head, but at the last moment it swerved dramatically into the net. The bewildered France goalkeeper, Fabien Barthez, had not even moved.

Roberto Carlos claimed at the time he had done it all before, against Roma when he was playing for Inter Milan, although he never quite managed to repeat his 1997 trick.

