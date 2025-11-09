World

Powerful earthquake strikes off the coast of Japan, tsunami advisory issued

TOKYO — Japan Meteorological Agency says a powerful earthquake occurred off the northern Japanese coast Sunday, and a tsunami advisory has been issued.

The JMA said that the earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 occurred off the coast of the Iwate prefecture at the depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) below the sea surface.

The agency issued an advisory for a tsunami of up to 1 meter (3 feet) along the northern coastal region.

