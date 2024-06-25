North Korea fires a ballistic missile toward sea, South Korea says

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the country's eastern waters, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of weapons demonstrations by the North in recent months.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made Wednesday morning but gave no further details.

Japan's Defense Ministry also said that North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile but gave no further details.

The launch came hours after South Korea said North Korea floated flying balloons likely carrying trash across the border for a second consecutive day.

The launch also came before the start of a new trilateral military training involving the United States, South Korea and Japan.

