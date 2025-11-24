World

Man driving stolen car in Tokyo hits 12 people, killing 1, reports say

Japan Driver Arrest Investigators inspect the scene of a car accident injuring multiple people in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (Michi Ono/Kyodo News via AP) (Michi Ono/AP)

TOKYO — A man driving a stolen car struck 12 people in Tokyo on Monday, killing one person and seriously injuring a woman, Japanese media reported. The driver was arrested after fleeing the scene.

Police didn't immediately comment, but they said a representative would provide an update as soon as possible.

Kyodo News reported that a seriously injured man in his 80s was confirmed dead several hours later. Of the 11 other people injured, a woman in her 20s was seriously injured and remains unconscious, according to Nippon TV.

The car, which turned out to be a stolen vehicle, drove onto a walkway for pedestrians and struck people, the report said. Police arrested the driver, a man who fled the scene. He's under investigation for a suspected hit-and-run, reports said.

Other details weren't immediately available. Monday was a national holiday in Japan.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!