Madagascar president dissolves lower house of parliament in midst of apparent coup attempt

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina dissolved the country’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday in the midst of a military rebellion that led him to flee the country.

Rajoelina issued a decree for the National Assembly to be dissolved immediately, according to a statement posted on the Madagascar presidency’s Facebook page.

Rajoelina’s whereabouts are unknown after an elite military unit joined youth-led anti-government protests over the weekend and called for him to step down in an apparent coup attempt. The president said in a speech broadcast on social media on Monday night that he left the country in fear for his life.

His move to dissolve the National Assembly came while lawmakers were meeting to discuss possible impeachment proceedings to remove Rajoelina as president. By dissolving the National Assembly, Rajoelina effectively blocked any impeachment proceedings.

The decree by the 51-year-old Rajoelina deepens the political crisis in Madagascar, an island country of 31 million people off the east coast of Africa.

Rajoelina has faced pressure to resign from weeks of anti-government protests led by Gen Z groups.

