A look at Eid al-Fitr and how Muslims celebrate the Islamic holiday

CAIRO — Muslims around the world are bidding farewell to the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and will soon start celebrating the holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Eid is typically greeted with joy and excitement and is marked with congregational prayers and festivities that usually include family visits, gatherings, outings and new clothes.

But this year, Eid is approaching amid the Iran war, which has been roiling many countries in the Middle East and leading to far-reaching consequences beyond.

In the United States, many Muslims observed Ramadan's religious and social traditions this year under a cloud of worrisome domestic and international events. Those include immigration crackdown fears and anti-Muslim rhetoric in the U.S. as well as the war in the Middle East, where many have loved ones.

The holiday marks the end of Ramadan

Eid al-Fitr is an Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan, the month when devout Muslims fast daily from dawn to sunset. Ramadan is a time for increased worship, charity and good deeds, and typically sees festive gatherings to break the fast.

Eid al-Fitr means the feast, or festival, of breaking the fast.

Eid al-Fitr cycles through the seasons

Islam follows a lunar calendar and so Ramadan and Eid cycle through the seasons. This year, the first day of Eid al-Fitr is expected to be on or around March 20. The actual date may vary among countries and Muslim communities.

Greeting those celebrating Eid

To greet someone celebrating Eid, you can say: Eid Mubarak, or Blessed Eid, and Happy Eid.

Traditions and customs associated with Eid al-Fitr

In Indonesia, many people embark on an exodus to their hometowns to celebrate the holiday with loved ones in a homecoming tradition. People pour out of major cities to return to villages to celebrate the holiday with prayers and family gatherings.

Before the holiday, popular markets typically teem with shoppers buying clothes, shoes, cookies and sweets.

In Malaysia, Muslims also have a homecoming tradition for Eid. The first day usually begins with a morning prayer in the mosque, seeking forgiveness from family and friends, and visiting loved ones’ graves.

There’s an “open house” spirit that sees friends and families trading visits to celebrate Eid and enjoy traditional delicacies.

Older Muslims give money in green packets to children and guests who visit their homes.

In Egypt, families partake in Eid prayers amid a festive atmosphere. Many visit relatives, friends or neighbors and some travel to vacation spots. Children, usually wearing new Eid outfits, receive traditional cash gifts known as “eidiya.”

Making or buying Eid cookies dusted with powdered sugar is another fixture of marking the holiday in the country.

In the United States, where Muslims make up an ethnically and racially diverse minority, many come together for Eid prayers and for festivals featuring fun activities for children and families. These often include such things as face painting and balloon twisting.

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