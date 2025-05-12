World

London subway network disrupted because of reported power outage

LONDON — (AP) — Several lines on the London Underground network were suspended Monday because of a power outage, the British capital's transport authority said.

Transport for London told the PA news agency that there was a power cut in south London “for a matter of minutes," causing disruption to the subway network.

Two subway lines were suspended and there were severe delays and a partial suspensions on at least three other lines.

The extent or cause of the power failure wasn't immediately clear.

