London subway network disrupted because of reported power outage

LONDON — (AP) — Several lines on the London Underground network were suspended Monday because of a power outage, the British capital's transport authority said.

Transport for London told the PA news agency that there was a power cut in south London “for a matter of minutes," causing disruption to the subway network.

Two subway lines were suspended and there were severe delays and a partial suspensions on at least three other lines.

The extent or cause of the power failure wasn't immediately clear.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.