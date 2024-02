Live updates | Israeli airstrikes kill 48 in Gaza as attackers kill 1 Israeli in occupied West Bank

At least 48 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern and central Gaza overnight, half of them women and children, the territory's health officials said. European diplomats stepped up calls for a cease-fire on Thursday, with alarm rising over the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Tensions were also rising in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where three gunmen opened fire on Thursday morning on the road near a checkpoint, killing one Israeli and wounding at least five, police said. Two of the attackers were killed and a third was found later and detained.

Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's War Cabinet, said late Wednesday that new attempts are underway to reach a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas that could pause the war in Gaza. But unless Hamas agrees to release the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza, he said, Israel will launch a ground offensive into the crowded southern city of Rafah during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Israel's war in Gaza has driven some 80% of the population of 2.3 million from their homes. Most heeded Israeli orders to flee south and around 1.5 million are packed into Rafah near the border with Egypt.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage. About a fourth of some 130 captives still being held are believed to be dead. Israel has laid waste to much of the Palestinian territory in response. Gaza’s Health Ministry estimates more than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed.

Currently:

— Iran accuses Israel of a sabotage attack after explosions strike a natural gas pipeline.

— United Airlines says it will restart flights to Israel in March.

— Spain's prime minister discusses the Israel-Hamas war with Morocco's king.

— An attempt by U.K. lawmakers to vote on a cease-fire in Gaza descends into chaos.

Here's the latest:

AN ISRAELI ATTACK ON RAFAH WOULD WORSEN AN ALREADY ‘CATASTROPHIC’ SITUATION, MINISTERS SAY

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Several European foreign ministers expressed on Thursday their concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the suffering of the hostages and “the Israeli government’s plans for a possible ground operation in Rafah.”

In a joint statement, they said an Israeli military action in Rafah ”would worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian situation and prevent the urgently needed provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance.”

”This requires an immediate humanitarian pause that would lead to a sustainable cease-fire, the unconditional release of all hostages and the provision of humanitarian assistance," said the ministers in the statement, released by Sweden.

The foreign ministers who co-signed the document included those of 26 European countries.

YEMENI REBELS SET A SHIP ABLAZE IN GULF OF ADEN AS ISRAEL INTERCEPTS ANOTHER HOUTHI ATTACK IN RED SEA

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A suspected missile attack by Yemen’s rebels set a ship ablaze in the Gulf of Aden on Thursday as Israel intercepted what appeared to be another Houthi attack near the port city of Eilat on the Red Sea.

The rebels have escalate their assaults over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Thursday's attack in the Gulf of Aden saw two missiles fired, according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center.

Ship-tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press identified the vessel ablaze as a Palau-flagged cargo ship named Islander. It had been coming from Thailand bound for Egypt and previously sent out messages saying “SYRIAN CREW ON BOARD” to potentially avoid being targeted by the Houthis.

The ship’s Liberian-listed owners could not be immediately reached for comment.

Meanwhile, sirens sounded early Thursday morning over Israel's city of Eilat, followed by videos posted online of what appeared to be an interception in the sky overhead. The Israeli military later said the interception was carried out by its Arrow missile defense system, which intercepts long-range ballistic missiles.

Israel did not identify what the fire was, nor where it came from.

UN TRADE AGENCY SAYS SUEZ CANAL TRAFFIC OF CONTAINER SHIPS DROPS BY 2/3

GENEVA — A top U.N. trade body says weekly container-ship traffic through the Suez Canal has plunged by more than two-thirds from peak levels as shipping companies avoid the Red Sea over attacks on shipping by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The U.N. Conference on Trade and Development said the traffic has declined by 67% from peak levels while overall traffic — including tanker transits and gas carriers — has fallen by 42%.

UNCTAD also highlighted the impact on trade, especially of African countries such as Djibouti, Kenya and Tanzania, which count on the flow of goods through the canal. It also underscored the environmental fallout as ships reroute southward around Africa.

Jan Hoffmann, head of UNCTAD trade logistics, said the combined effect of the longer distances that ships travel around the Cape of Good Hope and the faster speeds at which they travel to make up lost time have caused “exponentially more” carbon emissions.

UNCTAD said it estimates that higher fuel consumption could result in as much as a 70% increase in greenhouse gas emissions for a Singapore-Rotterdam round trip, for example.

ATTACKERS OPEN FIRE ON A BUSY WEST BANK CHECKPOINT, LEAVING 1 DEAD AND AT LEAST 5 WOUNDED

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli police said one Israeli was killed and five wounded after three gunmen opened fire on cars near a checkpoint in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Thursday.

Police said the gunmen took advantage of the traffic jam during the morning rush-hour on the main highway east of Jerusalem, opening fire with automatic weapons at several cars.

Security forces on the scene, including a policeman on his way to work, killed two of the gunmen. The third fled but was soon apprehended by police and detained after being wounded. The police said the gunmen were from the Bethlehem area.

The killed Israeli was a 20-year-old man. Five others were wounded, including a pregnant woman in her 20s who was in critical but stable condition, according to health officials.

There have been a number of shooting attacks against Israeli civilians since the war began in Gaza, including a shooting and car ramming attack in a suburb north of Tel Aviv last month that killed one person and injured 12.

Israel's far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, visited the scene and called for more checkpoints and restrictions on Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as more weapons for Israeli civilians.

“We are distributing more and more guns, there were some people who criticized me on this policy half a year ago, I think that today everyone understands that guns save lives,” he said.

Hamas in a statement praised the attack as a “natural response” to Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza and raids in the West Bank, and called for more attacks until they can achieve a “fully sovereign” Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The militant group did not claim responsibility for the attack.

Tensions are also high ahead of Ramadan, which is expected to start March 10 and which has in the past seen surging violence.

Since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, nearly 400 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The army says it has arrested more than 3,200 Palestinians in nightime raids in the West Bank, including 1,350 believed to be part of Hamas.

