The Latest: Trump arrives in Japan, where he'll meet new Prime Minister Takaichi

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived on Monday in Japan, where he'll meet new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for the first time. The meeting is an early diplomatic test for Takaichi, the first woman to lead Japan. She took office only last week and has a tenuous coalition backing her.

Trump spent Sunday in Malaysia, where he participated in a regional summit. His focus in Asia has been trade and his desire to realign the international economy in his vision of "America first."

A trade deal between the U.S. and China is drawing closer, officials from the world's two largest economies said Sunday as they reached an initial consensus for Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to aim to finalize during their high-stakes meeting.

___

Here's the latest:

Trade deal with China is coming together

Bessent says there’s “a framework” for Trump and Xi to discuss during a meeting in South Korea later this week.

The details are still unclear, but Bessent said American and Chinese negotiators discussed tariffs, rare earths, fentanyl and “a substantial purchase of U.S. agricultural products.” Specifically, Washington wants Beijing to buy soybeans from U.S. farmers.

Trump chimed in by saying “we feel good” about working things out with China.

Even overseas, Trump keeping his eye on pet projects back home

As Air Force One approached Tokyo, Trump posted on social media about renovations at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

He said exterior columns had been “beautifully painted in a luxuriant white enamel color, replacing the fake looking gold paint that was there for years.”

There are also “many major improvements” on the way, including “seating, carpeting, wall coverings, ceilings, chandeliers, stages, heating and A/C, etc.”

Trump also posted a picture of the renovated Oval Office, which features extensive gold trim and more portraits of presidential predecessors.

“Look how beautiful the Oval Office is, now,” he wrote.

No reprieve for Canada

Trump is still upset about Ontario’s television advertisements criticizing his tariffs by citing a speech from former U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

Trump noted that the advertisement was yanked from the air, “but they did it very late” and “they let it play for another two nights.”

Trump said he wouldn’t meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in South Korea, where they’re attending the same summit.

“I don’t want to meet with him,” he said. “I’m not going to be meeting with him for a while.”

Trump is still pushing to remake the Federal Reserve

The president said he wants the current chairman, Jay Powell, to leave “as soon as possible,” and he could pick a replacement by the end of the year.

Powell’s term as chair ends in May. Trump has stepped back from threats to fire Powell, although he has tried to push out another board member, Lisa Cook.

Bessent said they’re preparing a slate of candidates for Trump to choose from. And Trump reiterated that Bessent is a possibility for the job himself.

Lots of questions — but not always answers

During the gaggle with reporters, Trump boasted about his administration’s transparency, pointing to all the top officials taking questions from the media.

“You can ask anything you want. There’s never been anything like this,” he said.

But Trump still wants to keep some things under wraps. Specifically, he’s still unwilling to identify the donor who provided $130 million to pay U.S. troops during the government shutdown.

Trump said only that “he’s an unbelievable patriot.”

Trump hails Argentina election results

The political party of Argentine President Javier Milei did well in the country’s midterm elections, and Trump called it “a big win.”

“He had a lot of help from us,” Trump said. “I gave him an endorsement, a very strong endorsement.”

The administration has also been extending economic assistance to Argentina, including raising the possibility of buying Argentine beef to bring down prices in the U.S.

The idea has upset American cattle ranchers, but Trump brushed off the issue.

“We’re going to get the price of beef down, and I’m going to make sure the cattle ranchers don’t get hurt,” Trump said.

Trump praises Elon Musk

The president and the tech titan had an explosive falling out when Musk left the administration, where he was spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency. They reconnected at the funeral for conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Trump suggested their dispute was water under the bridge.

“He had a bad period, a bad moment. It was a stupid moment in his life,” Trump said, adding, “I like Elon, and I suspect I’ll always like him.”

A third term for Trump?

Stephen Bannon, a Trump ally, has repeatedly said the president could serve a third term despite a constitutional prohibition. Trump himself has flirted with the idea.

Asked about it on Air Force One, Trump said, “I haven’t really thought about it.” He rejected the possibility of running for vice president as a way to get back to the presidency, saying, “I’d be allowed to do it” but wouldn’t because “it’s too cute.”

Trump praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance as potential future Republican candidates.

“I’m not sure if anybody would run against those two. I think if they ever formed a group, it would be unstoppable,” he said.

Trump still wants to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un

The president’s overtures to reconnect with reclusive North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have gone unanswered.

“If he wants to meet, I’ll be in South Korea,” Trump said.

Trump even said he’d be willing to extend his trip if there was a chance to talk to Kim. Since South Korea is Trump's last stop before returning to the U.S., “it’s pretty easy to do,” he noted.

Trump criticizes Georgia immigration raid on South Korean company

A source of tension has been a recent immigration raid at a Hyundai plant, which frustrated Korean business leaders who have been encouraged to invest in the United States.

Trump said, “I was opposed to getting them out,” and he said they were working on a new visa system that would make it easier for Korean companies to bring in skilled workers.

“We’re doing a whole new plan for that,” he said.

Trump said, “We want them to bring in experts” and “they’ll teach our people how to do it” before returning to Korea.

Trump speaks to reporters en route to Tokyo

Trump came back to the press cabin on Air Force One along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. They took questions for about a half hour.

Trump said he would talk about the “great friendship” between the U.S. and Japan during his visit.

“I hear phenomenal things" about the new Japanese prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, Trump said. He noted her closeness with former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with whom Trump had a good relationship during his first term.

“It’s going to be very good,” he said. “That really helps Japan and the United States.”

Trade has been Trump’s focus in Asia

There’s no shortage of security issues in the region, including access to the South China Sea and the future of Taiwan. But Trump’s focus has undoubtedly been trade and his desire to realign the international economy in his vision of “America first.”

For the most part, that means tariffs, or at least the threat of them. Trump has frequently used taxes on imports — from allies and adversaries alike — in an effort to boost domestic manufacturing or seek more favorable terms.

However, his unilateral power to enact tariffs remains contested. Trump is awaiting a Supreme Court case that could solidify his authority or limit it.

Trump’s last stop was Malaysia

The president is flying to Tokyo from Kuala Lumpur, where he attended the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. He participated in a ceremonial signing of an expanded ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, which fought earlier this year. Trump helped pressure both countries to stop by threatening to withhold trade agreements.

The summit is not a guaranteed part of any president’s itinerary, but it was an opportunity for Trump to reengage with a critical region for the first time since returning to office.

In addition, American and Chinese negotiators used the summit to advance trade talks, with the potential for an agreement that would reduce tensions between the world’s two largest economies later this week.

Trump congratulates Argentina’s Milei on midterms success

While on his way to Japan, Trump posted on Truth Social that Argentine President Javier Milei was “doing a wonderful job” as his party beat expectations in midterm elections.

“Our confidence in him was justified by the People of Argentina,” Trump wrote.

Trump ally Milei essentially received a vote of confidence to pursue his policies to break long-standing inflation and economic problems in Argentina. A libertarian seeking to unlock free-market forces, Milei has endeared himself to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement with an appearance this year at the Conservative Political Action Conference in the U.S.

The Trump administration provided a $20 billion credit swap line to bolster Milei ahead of the election and was looking to provide an additional $20 billion to support the value of Argentina’s peso.

Japan tightens security ahead of Trump's arrival

Japan’s capital saw heightened security ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s arrival on Monday. Tokyo’s metropolitan police set up a special taskforce and mobilized some 18,000 officers.

At Tokyo’s Haneda airport, where Trump will arrive, all lockers and garbage bins were closed or removed.

In downtown Tokyo, vehicles were checked and police dogs were stationed near the U.S. Embassy, where riot police were also deployed. One man was arrested for allegedly carrying knives outside the embassy.

Trump departs Malaysia for Japan

Trump is moving on to the second leg of his Asia tour, boarding Air Force One for Japan after time in Kuala Lumpur for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.

The U.S. president didn’t talk to gathered reporters as he walked the red carpet and watched dancers as he made his way to the airplane.

Still, the president felt his time in Malaysia was productive, calling it a “very vibrant” nation in a post on his social media site. Trump noted the ceasefire agreement signed between Thailand and Cambodia as well as trade frameworks that were part of his time with leaders.

“Now, off to Japan!!!” Trump said on Truth Social.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.