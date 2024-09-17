World

Japan’s defense ministry says North Korea has test-fired a ballistic missile

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Japan’s military said Wednesday it detected North Korea test-firing at least one ballistic missile, adding to its military demonstrations as tensions with Washington and neighbors escalate.

The launch comes days after North Korea offered a rare view into a secretive facility built to enrich uranium for nuclear bombs in a significant show of defiance against the United States and as leader Kim Jong Un called for a rapid expansion of his nuclear weapons program.

Japan’s Defense Ministry didn’t immediately provide more details Wednesday about the launch. Japan’s coast guard said the missile was believed to have already landed in sea and urged vessels to watch out for falling objects. Japan’s NHK television said the missile is believed to have landed outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!