World

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu acknowledges pressure from allies in decision to resume Gaza aid

Israel Palestinians Trucks carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip are seen at the Kerem Shalom Crossing in southern Israel, Monday, May 19, 2025. A day after Israel said it would resume allowing aid into the territory. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged on Monday that his decision to resume aid to Gaza came from pressure from allies.

In a video statement posted to social media, Netanyahu said that Israel’s allies had voiced concern about “images of hunger” and said they told the country that “with that, we will not be able to support you.”

Netanyahu said the aid that would be let in would be “minimal,” without specifying precisely when it would resume.

Israel on Sunday said it would resume aid deliveries into the war-battered territory after a complete halt on imports since early March.

Israel said the blockade on goods including fuel, food and medicine, was meant to ramp up pressure on Hamas.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!