Israeli military detains 9 soldiers over alleged abuse of a detainee at shadowy military facility

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — The Israeli military said Monday it was holding nine soldiers for questioning following allegations of "substantial abuse" of a detainee at a shadowy facility where Israel has held Palestinian prisoners throughout the war in Gaza.

The military did not disclose additional details surrounding the alleged abuse, saying only that its top legal official had launched a probe. An investigation by The Associated Press and reports by rights groups have exposed abysmal conditions at the Sde Teiman facility, the country's largest detention center.

A report by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, earlier this year said that detainees alleged they were subjected to ill-treatment and abuse while in Israeli custody, without specifying the facility.

The military has generally denied ill-treatment of detainees. Following the accusations of harsh treatment, Israel has said it is transferring the bulk of Palestinian detainees out of Sde Teiman and upgrading it.

Israeli media reported that military police officers who arrived at Sde Teiman in southern Israel to detain the soldiers were met with protests and scuffles.

The detentions of soldiers prompted an outcry among members of Israel's far-right government, who condemned the investigation into their conduct, saying it was an affront to their service.

Israel has detained thousands of Palestinians since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that sparked the war in Gaza, according to official figures, though hundreds were released after the military determined they were not affiliated with Hamas. Israeli human rights groups say the majority of detainees have at some point passed through Sde Teiman.

International mediators are trying to bring Hamas and Israel to agree to a cease-fire deal that would wind down the war in Gaza and free the remaining 110 hostages held there.

___

Find more of AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.