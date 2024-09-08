World

Israeli medics say 2 people were shot and wounded at the West Bank-Jordan border crossing

Israel Palestinians This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (AP Photo) (Uncredited/AP)

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Two people have been shot and seriously wounded near the border crossing between the West Bank and Jordan, Israeli first responders said Sunday.

Israeli police said the shooter was killed, without providing further details. The border crossing is used by Palestinians, Israelis and international tourists. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said two people were in serious condition.

The Israeli-occupied West Bank has seen a surge of violence since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack out of Gaza triggered the war there. Israel has launched near-daily military arrest raids into dense Palestinian residential areas, and there has also been a rise in settler violence and Palestinian attacks on Israelis.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

