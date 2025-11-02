Israel says the Red Cross has received the remains of 3 hostages in Gaza

JERUSALEM — Israel says the Red Cross has received the remains of three hostages in Gaza and they will be handed over to Israel’s military.

A Hamas statement earlier said the remains were found Sunday in a tunnel in southern Gaza.

Since the ceasefire in Gaza took effect on Oct. 10, Palestinian militants had released the remains of 17 hostages, with 11 remaining in Gaza.

Militants have released one or two bodies every few days. Israel has urged faster progress, and in certain cases it has said the remains aren’t of any hostage. Hamas has said the work is complicated by widespread devastation.

