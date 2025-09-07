Israel says a Houthi drone from Yemen has hit near its southern airport of Ramon, halting flights

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — A drone launched from Yemen by the Houthi militant group has hit Israel’s southern airport, closing the airspace and halting flights, the Israeli military said Sunday.

Israel said the Houthis launched multiple drones, some of which were intercepted outside of Israel. At least one hit the passenger hall of the Ramon International Airport near the southern Israeli city of Eilat, according to the Israel Airports Authority.

In May, a Houthi missile hit near Israel's main airport, injuring four people lightly and causing many airlines to cancel their flights to Israel for months. Israel later struck and destroyed the main airport in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

One person was lightly injured at the airport from shrapnel as a result of the drone, according to Israel's rescue services Magen David Adom.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis, though it often takes them hours to claim responsibility for attacks.

Sunday's attack came two weeks after an Israeli strike on Sanaa, the rebel-held capital of Yemen, killed the prime minister of the Houthi government, along with many of his cabinet. Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi was the most senior Houthi official killed in the Israeli-U.S. campaign against the Iranian-backed rebels.

Following al-Rahawi’s killing, the rebels vowed to escalate their attacks against Israel as well as on vessels navigating through a crucial Red Sea shipping route off Yemen.

In their recent attacks, the rebels have been using cluster munitions in the missile attacks on Israel. Cluster munitions open up with smaller explosives that can be harder to intercept, raising the chances of strikes as Israel prepares for a new ground offensive in its war on Hamas that has devastated the Gaza Strip.

