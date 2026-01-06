Israel clears final hurdle to start settlement construction that would cut the West Bank in two

JERUSALEM — Israel has cleared the final hurdle before starting construction on a controversial settlement project near Jerusalem that will effectively cut the West Bank into two, according to a government tender.

The tender, seeking bids from developers, would clear the way to begin construction of the E1 project.

The anti-settlement monitoring group Peace Now first reported the tender. Yoni Mizrahi, who runs the group’s settlement watch division, said construction could begin within the month.

