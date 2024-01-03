Iran's state TV reports 2 explosions during the death anniversary of Quds Force leader Soleimani

TEHRAN, Iran — (AP) — Iran’s state TV is reporting that two explosions have occurred in the central city of Kerman during the fourth death anniversary of Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in January 2020.

State TV said two explosions were heard near Soleimani’s burial place Wednesday afternoon. It gave no details on what caused the explosion.

State TV said several people were injured in a stampede after the explosions. It said groups were deployed to the scene.

The live broadcast had showed thousands of mourners participating in the death anniversary, with ambulances on site.

Soleimani was the architect of Iran's regional military activities and is hailed as a national icon among supporters of Iran's theocracy.

