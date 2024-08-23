Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on Friday in Kyiv, where he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said the chief of Ukraine's Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

Officials in India and Ukraine say the visit will focus on boosting economic ties and cooperation in defense, science and technology. Ukrainian media reported that Modi met with representatives of the Indian diaspora after arriving. The crowd gathered around the Indian prime minister as people cheered “Modi, Modi, Modi.”

Modi's arrival came a month and a half after Zelenskyy criticized his visit to Moscow in July, when he met with Putin on the day Russian missiles struck across Ukraine, killing scores of people.

Zelenskyy described that meeting as a “huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts.” He also chided Modi for hugging Putin during their meeting.

India has avoided condemning Russia’s invasion and instead has urged Russia and Ukraine to resolve the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

