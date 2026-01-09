Hundreds in Somalia's capital protest Israel's recognition of breakaway territory of Somaliland

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Somalia’s capital to protest Israel’s recognition of the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, waving Somali flags and chanting patriotic songs in a show of national unity.

The protest on Thursday night took place at Taleh Square in downtown Mogadishu, where the crowds condemned Israel's move as a violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity in the east African country. Demonstrators carried placards rejecting what they described as foreign interference in Somalia's internal affairs.

The rally came two weeks after Israel announced that it recognized Somaliland as an independent and sovereign nation — and two days after Israel's foreign minister visited Hargeisa, the Somaliland capital. On his visit, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said that Israel would soon open an embassy and appoint an ambassador.

Thursday night's demonstration was the third such event since Israel recognized Somaliland on Dec. 26.

“We are protesting against the division of our country,” demonstrator Said Gedi said. “This is against the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Somalia, and we hope Somalia will stand united.”

Another protester, Abdirahman Abdulkadir, said that the demonstration was meant to send a message of unity.

“Somalia cannot be divided,” he said. “We are united by one religion, one culture and the same heritage.”

The demonstration coincided with a televised address by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who strongly rejected Israel’s decision and urged dialogue between Somaliland’s leaders and the federal government in Mogadishu.

“I want to make it clear once again that the Republic of Somalia is a sovereign and united country,” Mohamud said. “Its territory cannot be divided or ceded by any letter written by Israel or signed by (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu.”

Mohamud warned that the dispute could undermine Somalia’s political stability, economic recovery and development if not handled carefully. He urged Somaliland’s leadership to aim for talks, saying successful secessions elsewhere usually happened through political agreements. He cited examples including South Sudan, which became independent of Sudan in 2011.

Israel has no historical, cultural or economic ties with Somalia, he said.

Somaliland, a former British protectorate, declared independence from Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of the central government. Despite maintaining its own institutions and relative stability, it had never been recognized by a U.N. member state.

More than 20 mostly Middle Eastern or African countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation rejected Israel’s move.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Tuesday that Israeli recognition of Somaliland was a “dangerous precedent that threatens regional and international peace and security.”

U.S. and Israeli officials told The Associated Press last year that Israel had approached Somaliland about taking in Palestinians from Gaza as part of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan at the time to resettle the territory's population. Somalia's foreign ministry says such a proposal has neither been discussed nor considered.

Washington has since abandoned that plan, and the U.S. State Department says it continues to recognize the territorial integrity of Somalia, “which includes the territory of Somaliland.”

