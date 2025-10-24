Houthi rebels detain 2 more UN staffers in Yemen as the world body reevaluates its operations

UNITED NATIONS — Houthi rebels detained two additional United Nations staff members and raided the homes of several others in Yemen over the last 48 hours, the latest in a series of events now forcing the world body to reassess how it operates in the war-torn country.

The detainment of two staffers was confirmed by Farhan Haqq, the deputy U.N. spokesperson, on Friday. Three officials with the World Food Program confirmed the raids on the homes of Yemeni staff and the U.N. facility took place on Thursday and Friday. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak on the matter.

“Since 2021, the de facto authorities have taken a number of steps that have made it increasingly difficult for the UN to provide assistance to Yemenis," Haqq told reporters. "These actions are forcing us to reassess the way in which we work in areas controlled by the Houthis.”

The detainment marks the latest in a series of escalations by the armed group against both national and international humanitarian workers. Over the last several months, the rebels have forcibly entered and occupied U.N. premises, including in the capital of Sanaa, where they have seized assets and repeatedly detained personnel. There are now 55 staffers who are currently detained by the Houthis, as well as other non-government and civil society personnel from various diplomatic missions.

On Wednesday, the rebels released a dozen international staffers and allowed three others to move freely within the U.N. compound after detaining them in the Sanaa facility last weekend.

The 12 international staffers departed Sanaa on a U.N. humanitarian flight, with some relocating to Jordan to continue their work there.

“The UN, at all levels, continues to be seized with the matter and is in constant contact with the relevant authorities in Sana’a and with concerned Member States and partners to secure their release,” the office of U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement. “We renew the Secretary-General’s call for their immediate and unconditional release.”

The Houthis have a long-running crackdown on the U.N. and others working in Yemen's rebel-held areas. The rebels have claimed, without evidence, that detained U.N. staff and employees of other organizations and embassies were spies, which the U.N. has denied.

The detentions on Sunday came a day after the Houthis raided another U.N. facility in Sanaa, but all staff there were reported to be safe. Those detained Sunday included five Yemenis and 15 international staff. The rebels released another 11 U.N. staffers after questioning.

A U.N. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the raid, said over the weekend that the rebels confiscated all communications equipment from the facility, including phones, servers and computers.

The official said those detained belonged to multiple U.N. agencies including the World Food Program, UNICEF and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The rebels also raided U.N. offices in Sanaa on Aug. 31 and detained 19 employees, according to the U.N. They later released the deputy director of the UNICEF office in the country.

___

El-Hajj reported from Aden, Yemen.

