Global tributes pour in to honor Pope Francis after his death

LYON, France — (AP) — Tributes to Pope Francis instantly poured in from around the world from presidents to people of all walks of like on Monday after the Vatican announced the pontiff's death at age 88.

President Emmanuel Macron of France, a country that is largely Roman Catholic, focused on the pope's impact on the church, writing on X that "From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. For it to unite humans among themselves, and with nature. May this hope forever outlast him."

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who on Easter Sunday met with the pope before traveling on to India, wrote on X on Monday that his "heart goes out" to the millions of Christians who loved him, and said: "I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill."

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, who was one of the few official visitors to see Francis during his recent hospitalization, alluded to the pope’s personal comfort and advice for her, saying “I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his counsel and his teachings, which never failed me, not even in times of trial and suffering.”

Francis’ death, she said, “deeply saddens us, as we are saying goodbye to a great man and a great shepherd.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recalled the pontiff as an inspiration for the entire world, not just Christians.

“He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate,” she tweeted. “My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss. May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis’ legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world.”

As crowds flocked to St. Peter's Square, well-wishers worldwide laid flowers at churches — many of whose bells tolled in honor of Francis, including at the recently reopened Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Israeli President Issac Herzog, whose role is mostly ceremonial, offered condolences and called Francis a man of “deep faith and boundless compassion.”

“I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages will soon be answered,” Herzog posted on X, referring to the pope’s repeated calls for an end to the war and the release of captives held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Francis had repeatedly criticized Israel's wartime conduct and said allegations of genocide, which Israel has adamantly denied, should be investigated.

On social media, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hailed Francis for focusing on the world's most vulnerable; Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk posted a photo of himself on X with the pope, both smiling, and called Francis a “kind, warm and compassionate person;” Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said that Francis ”was in every way a man of the people."

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said in a statement that Francis leaves behind "a great human legacy that will remain etched in the conscience of humanity" and called him “an exceptional global figure who dedicated his life to serving the values of peace and justice.”

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris praised Francis’ advocacy for the poor, and calls for improved interfaith relations and a focus on protecting the environment that made him “a beacon of hope and a voice for the voiceless.”

But some critics voiced frustration, with the Women’s Ordination Conference lamenting Francis’ unwillingness to push for the ordination of women.

“His repeated ‘closed door’ policy on women’s ordination was painfully incongruous with his otherwise pastoral nature, and for many, a betrayal of the synodal, listening church he championed," the conference said. “This made him a complicated, frustrating, and sometimes heart-breaking figure for many women."

The Vatican announced that Francis, the 266th pope, died Monday morning — a day after his last public appearance on Easter Sunday to bless thousands of people in St. Peter's Square.

