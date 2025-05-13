Germany bans the largest 'Reich citizen' group and raids leaders' homes

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government has banned the largest “Reich citizen” group, an extremist far-right organization that calls itself the “Kingdom of Germany” and seeks to undermine the country’s democratic order.

Since early Tuesday morning, hundreds of security forces in several states have been searching the association’s properties and the homes of leading members.

“The members of this association have created a “counter-state” in our country and built up economic criminal structures,” Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said, adding that the members of the group underpinned their supposed claim to power with antisemitic conspiracy narratives — a behavior that the country cannot tolerate.

“We will take decisive action against those who attack our free democratic basic order,” Dobrindt added.

The so-called “Reich citizen,” or Reichsbürger" movement does not recognize Germany as a state. Many of them claim that the historical German Reich still exists and ignore the country's democratic and constitutional structures such as parliament, laws or courts. They also refuse to pay taxes, social security contributions or fines.

