World

German police intervene to stem clashes between England and Serbia fans ahead of Euro 2024 match

By JAMES ROBSON and STEVE DOUGLAS

Euro 2024 Soccer Serbia England England soccer fans cheer in front of police ahead the Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) (Markus Schreiber/AP)

By JAMES ROBSON and STEVE DOUGLAS

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany — (AP) — Police rushed to separate brawling fans of the England and Serbia soccer teams on Sunday ahead of their match at the European Championships soccer tournament in Germany.

Social media footage showed men throwing chairs at each other outside a restaurant festooned with Serbian flags in the western city of Gelsenkirchen. One group beat a hasty retreat as riot police arrived and wrestled at least one man to the ground.

A Serbian fan told The Associated Press that a group of people had thrown glasses and stones at the area outside the restaurant where he and others were sitting together drinking beer.

“There was a clash and we are fine. So that’s it, we are going to the game, we hope we will win. This is about football,” said the man, who identified himself only as Vladimir and said he was from the Serbian capital Belgrade.

Reporters who arrived shortly after the incident found the street littered with broken glass and tables as several dozen police officers stood by.

A spokesman for Gelsenkirchen police said the officers had separated a group of England fans from a group of Serbian fans and brought the situation under control. The spokesman, who commented on condition of anonymity in line with police policy, said he had no information on injuries or arrests.

The match on Sunday evening between England and Serbia has been tagged high risk by police over concerns about potential fan violence. Both sets of supporters have a reputation for causing trouble before and during matches.

About 20,000 England fans and 10,000 from Serbia were expected to converge on the city for the game. Only low-alcohol beer is being served in the Gelsenkirchen stadium in an attempt to reduce the potential for problems.

___

Associated Press writer Stephen Douglas contributed from Berlin.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!