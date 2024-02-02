Gas explosions in Kenya's capital send smoke rising over homes and injure 29

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Gas explosions at an industrial building in Kenya's capital sent a huge plume of fiery smoke rising over homes early Friday and injured at least 29 people, authorities said.

Nairobi residents who took several videos with their phones were heard speaking in concerned tones, some of them screaming.

Government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said a company was refilling gas cylinders when the fire started and it badly damaged the building where the company was based. The fire that started around midnight was later extinguished but the cause was unknown.

Kenya Red Cross ferried 29 injured people, the organization posted on its X social media account.

The proximity of the industrial company to residences raised questions about enforcement of city plans. Officials at the county government have been accused of taking bribes to overlook building codes and regulations.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.